KENORA, ONT. -- Kenora city council voted against a controversial anti-loitering bylaw Tuesday, after growing criticism the bill discriminates against homeless people and the Indigenous community.

The bill was defeated in a 6-1 vote, with several councillors who originally backed the bill reversing their support.

“I think council made the decision they needed to,” said community activist Tania Cameron. “The fact that it got tabled was ridiculous."

Had it passed, the bylaw would have given police the power to fine anyone loitering on public property $100.

The council meeting was held Tuesday at 12 p.m. over Zoom. At the same time, three dozen people gathered outside Kenora City Hall to protest the bylaw. Many of the demonstrators watched the council meeting on their phones.

Cheers erupted after the bylaw was defeated.

“The people have spoken,” said community activist Marlene Elder. “I’m happy that councillors changed their votes.”

“A loitering bylaw wasn’t the solution, it’s not even near a solution, it would racially target a lot of people who are vulnerable in Kenora,” said Cameron.

On Monday, The Ontario Human Rights Commission wrote a letter to Kenora City Council, expressing its concern.

“The OHRC urges Kenora City Council to reject this bylaw, which will likely have a disproportionate impact on vulnerable and homeless people in Kenora, the large majority of whom are Indigenous peoples,” the letter reads. “Moreover, the bylaw will not solve the homelessness crisis or other social issues facing Kenora.”

CTV has reached out to Kenora Mayor Dan Reynard for comment and is waiting to hear back. CTV has also reached out to Chris Van Walleghem, the only councillor to vote in favour of the bylaw. He has not yet responded.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.