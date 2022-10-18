The Halloween events being held at Winnipeg malls

Halloween is less than two weeks away, and some malls across Winnipeg are getting into the spooky spirit.

Numerous shopping centres are offering Halloween events for young Winnipeggers to participate in safe and family-friendly events.

St. Vital Centre is hosting a safe trick-or-treating event on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The mall’s customer service will be set up at centre court with treat bags, and there will also be tenants throughout the mall handing out candy. The event is being catered to children 10 years old and younger. Candy and treats will be available while supplies last.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be holding a safe trick-or-treating event on Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kildonan Place and Grant Park Shopping Centre will be holding indoor trick-or-treating events on Halloween, with more details coming soon on the malls’ websites and social media accounts. Kildonan Place is also holding its annual ‘Carving for a Cause’ celebrity pumpkin carving contest on Oct. 28.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg is holding ‘Halloween Spooktacular’ on Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This free event includes activities that include trick-or-treating stations, spooky character meet and greets, face painting, and a haunted house photo op. Treats will be available while supplies last.

CF Polo Park does not have a Halloween event planned for this year.

- With files from CTV's Danton Unger.