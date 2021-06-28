WINNIPEG -- In the wake of the discovery of thousands of unmarked graves at the sites of former residential schools, several Canadian cities have started the process of renaming buildings, schools, and landmarks that are named after figures linked to the residential school system.

CTV News Winnipeg has compiled a list of the Manitoba landmarks and organizations, which have announced renaming plans. This list will be updated.

Macdonald Youth Services – Named after Hugh John Macdonald, former Manitoba Premier and son of John A. Macdonald. Macdonald’s role in the residential school system has come under fire, with statues of him being removed across Canada.

A new name for the organization will be chosen following a period of consultation, including Indigenous voices.

Ryerson Elementary School – Pembina Trails School division voted to create a committee to examine the possibility of renaming the school, after receiving concerns from parents and others in the community. The school is named after Egerton Ryerson, an architect of the residential school system in Canada.

Oscar Blackburn School – The school, located in South Indian Lake, Man., was named after Oscar Blackburn, a prominent member of the community and a teacher. A letter was discovered revealing that in his later role as the general merchant of the community, he helped gather up First Nation children to send them off to residential school.

A new name will be chosen following consultation with the community.

Bishop Grandin Boulevard – The street is named after Vital-Justin Grandin. While Grandin was known for advocating on behalf of Métis people and defending French-language rights in western Canada, he was also known for being a supporter of the residential school system in Canada.

Mayor Brian Bowman has expressed support for renaming the street and has brought forward a motion to discuss the renaming with residential school survivors.

A recent poll shows a majority of Winnipeggers in favour of renaming the street.

