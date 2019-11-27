WINNIPEG -- Palliative Manitoba launched its 32nd year of The Memory Tree at St. Vital Centre.

The holiday season is a time of joy and celebration, but for those of us who are grieving the loss of a loved one, this time of year can be emotionally draining.

The Memory Tree is a tangible way to express grief for people who have passed. Cards are provided for people to write messages to lost loved ones. The cards are then place on The Memory Tree.

Palliative Manitoba said the holiday season can be an especially struggling time of year.

“We recognize grief can be challenging all year round but particularly during the holiday season. We know people can be struggling and we want to provide people with a safe space to express that grief," said Jennifer Gurke, Executive Director of Palliative Manitoba.

Memory Tree Volunteers are available to help you during mall hours, until noon on December 24th.