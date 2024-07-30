The new inductees into the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame

The Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame has announced the inductees for the Class of 2024, and it is headlined by a player from Canada's Women's National Hockey Team who is now a successful analyst in the NHL.

In total, there are seven inductees for this year's class.

"I want to congratulate the inductees for all they have accomplished in sport," said Jeff Palamar, the co-chair for the Hall of Fame, in a news release. "This is an outstanding class of honourees."

The 2024 class features:

Jennifer Botterill

Jennifer Botterill grew up in Winnipeg and made a name for herself in hockey.

She is a three-time Olympic gold medallist for the women's team – 2002, 2006, 2010 – and was the youngest player for the first-ever women's team in 1998 when they won silver.

At the collegiate level, she continues to hold the record for the most points in a NCAA career for both men and women.

After retiring from hockey, she jumped into the studio and has had a successful career as a hockey analyst covering the NHL in both Canada and the United States.

Ted Irvine

Sticking with hockey, Winnipegger Ted Irvine played with four NHL teams throughout his hockey career in the 1960s and 70s.

He played for both the St. Boniface Canadiens and the Winnipeg Braves in junior before heading the NHL.

He played his first NHL game with the Boston Bruins during the 1963-64 season. He also played with the L.A. Kings, New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues during his 724 games in the NHL.

He had the most success with the Rangers, playing parts of six seasons with the team and reaching a career-high in points (46) and goals (26) during the 1973-74 season.

He finished his career with 154 goals, 177 assists, 331 points and 657 penalty minutes.

The Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame said Irvine also played a big role in bringing the Special Olympics to Manitoba.

Brita Hall

Speaking of the Special Olympics, the Hall of Fame is inducting its first-ever athlete from the Special Olympics in Brita Hall.

She played multiple sports, winning six gold and eight silver medals in cross-country skiing and track and field between 1993 and 2007.

She received the Duke of Edinburgh Award and was the first athlete to win the Dr. Frank Hayden Lifetime Achievement Award.

University of Manitoba Bisons Men's Volleyball 1999-2003

The men's volleyball team at the U of M went through a dominating stretch winning three national championships between 1999 and 2003.

There were 28 players who took the court for the Bisons during that time, including Jim Schreyer and Garth Pischke, who are both in the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame.

Builder Category – Russ Horbal and Dr. Sandra Kirby

Two builders are being inducted in this year's class. Ross Horbal was a founder of the Sport Physiotherapy Centre and has worked with the Winnipeg Jets, Winnipeg Goldeyes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

He also went to three Olympics as well as the Pan Am and University Games as part of the country's medical team.

He currently teaches at the U of M.

Dr. Sandra Kirby is also part of the builder's list. She was an Olympic athlete who turned her career into a sports researcher and presenter.

She has been crucial in applying safe sport standards for a number of organizations according to the Hall of Fame, as well as advocating for gender equality.

She was also the founder of the University of Winnipeg Rowing Team.

Sportswriter – Randy Turner

Randy Turner started with the Winnipeg Free Press in 1987 and started covering the Winnipeg Goldeyes in 1993. In 1997, he moved to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

He won two National Newspaper Awards, and covered five Olympics, as well as a number of World Junior Hockey tournaments, Stanley Cup and Grey Cup finals.

Turner passed away in 2019 after a battle with cancer.

All seven members will officially be inducted on Nov. 7, 2024, at the Victoria Inn in Winnipeg.