WINNIPEG -- A group of Winnipeg volunteers have stepped up to help those in Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood who can’t leave their homes due to the spread of COVID-19.

According to a statement from Coun. Kevin Klein, the idea for the outreach program began with the Charleswood, Tuxedo and Westwood advisory teams, who sent out a request for assistance. Shortly after, they got a message from the Charleswood 55+ Active Living Centre, saying they want to help.

HOW THE PROGRAM WORKS

The service is for anyone who can’t leave their homes, but is in need of essentials such as food and medication.

The staff at the Charleswood 55+ Centre will help connect those in need with a business that can help them get the items they need.

If necessary, a volunteer will pick-up and deliver the items to someone’s home, by bringing it to their door and waiting six feet back until it’s been retrieved.

The statement said cash isn’t allowed for pickup or delivery and there is no charge for the service, but the person has to pay the business directly before the items are picked up.

The phone lines for the services are available Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 204-897-5263.