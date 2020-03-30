WINNIPEG -- Manitobans are waking up to new rules across the province on Monday morning, to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Starting now, all public gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people.

The province said there are a number of new physical, public health measures under the Public Health Act, including:

Retail businesses must ensure separation of one to two metres between people in their business; and

Public transportation facilities must ensure people are able to maintain separation of one to two metres.

Other restrictions introduced on March 20 remain in effect.

“This order doesn't apply right now to workplaces, but that really shouldn't matter. We're in a pandemic. We need all Manitobans to step up now to reduce the transmission of this virus," said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

A reminder on how COVID-19 spreads: health officials said it's spread through what they call "droplets," which can be found on surfaces. For instance, if someone touches a contaminated surface and then rub their eyes, nose or mouth, they could get it.

Health officials said the virus is spread mainly through close contact with symptomatic people.