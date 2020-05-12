WINNIPEG -- The province announced it will be reducing vehicle registration fees by 10 per cent beginning in July.

Manitoba's Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton made the announcement in a news release on Tuesday. He said most Manitobans will see a $15 decrease on the existing $154 vehicle registration fee. The reduction is a result of an $11 million program from the province.

"After your home, your car is likely your next biggest expense, and reducing these fees is another step toward making life more affordable for Manitobans,” Wharton said in a release. “As a result of COVID-19, we’re working hard across government and with our partners to find ways to provide relief to Manitobans who need it now more than ever.”

The province said the registration fee applies to non-commercial vehicles and trucks, including sport utility vehicles, light trucks, farm vehicles, motorcycles and mopeds, and personal-use trailers and trucks.

Government and municipal vehicles will continue with the existing registration fee, the province said.