The next stage for Pantages Playhouse restoration
Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 1:54PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, July 14, 2020 2:09PM CST
WINNIPEG -- A deal has been reached that would see Pantages Playhouse restored.
Last year, Alex Boersma and Lars Nicholson agreed to purchase the building from the city for $530,000.
At Monday’s property and development committee meeting at city hall, Boersma announced they are subdividing the property and selling the theatre to the Performing Arts Consortium for $1.
Former CentreVenture President Ross McGowan represents the consortium.
McGowan told councillors his group will manage the playhouse and spend between $10 and $15 million for upgrades.
Boersma and his company are planning a housing development on another section of the property.