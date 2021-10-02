The Pas RCMP locate missing man
RCMP in The Pas have located a missing man.
Police initially said the 29-year-old was last seen moments before a missing persons report was filed for him on Saturday around 10:30 a.m.
Police had been concerned for the man’s safety.
Around 10:30 p.m. RCMP shared he had been safely located, and thanked the public for their help.
EXCLUSIVE | Jaskirat Sidhu, the 'Humboldt Driver,' speaks out
W5 launches its 56th season with an exclusive interview with Jaskirat Sidhu and his wife Tanvir Mann as they reveal their deep grief over the Humboldt tragedy and their hopes that they will be allowed to stay in Canada.
Military nurses expected in Alberta Monday but experts say more still must be done against fourth wave of COVID-19
Up to eight Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) nursing officers will be ready on Monday to help Alberta’s beleaguered health-care system, but some medical experts believe the provincial government must take more action.
Canadian doctors help critically ill pregnant woman survive and save baby’s life
A pregnant woman with pulmonary hypertension being sustained for weeks on a specialized life support mostly used for COVID-19 patients, all to hold off a necessary lung transplant long enough for a team to deliver her premature baby.
BREAKING | One dead, one injured after plane crash in Montreal
Montreal police (SPVM) and firefighters are investigating a plane crash on Ile Ste-Helene that killed one person and injured another.
Canadian ISIS figure charged with supporting terrorist group
A leading ISIS media figure and Canadian citizen has been charged in U.S. federal court in Virginia with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death, federal officials said Saturday.
Supply chain issues and bad weather behind soaring grocery prices, experts say
Supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic and bad weather are to blame for increased grocery prices, which have changed Canadian shopping habits, according to experts.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Truck driver training standards expose fatal flaws
Less than a year after the Humboldt tragedy, pressure on the government resulted in a national set of standards for entry level training for truck drivers. But a W5 investigation reveals it's made little difference when it comes to improving safety standards.
New Brunswick reports four new deaths related to COVID-19, 140 new cases on Saturday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 140 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with 49 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 764.
Women's march targets U.S. Supreme Court, with abortion on line
The first Women's March of the Biden administration heads straight for the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests demanding continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy.
Saskatoon
Sask. reports 480 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths
Saskatchewan recorded 480 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with eight deaths and 418 recoveries.
Saskatoon reflects on the countries first National Truth and Reconciliation Day
On the countries first National Truth and Reconciliation Day on Thursday, the Saskatoon Indian & Metis Friendship Centre is reflecting on the important day.
Saskatoon Fire Department investigating cause of Friday night deck fire
The deck of a home in the Montgomery Place neighborhood in Saskatoon caught fire Friday evening.
Regina
'Something to work towards': Sask. elders aims to bring back their language
Two days after Canada’s first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, elders from Cote First Nation met with representatives from the Catholic Archdiocese of Regina and United Church of Canada to discuss reconciliation.
University of Regina Rams upset Dinos at Mosaic Stadium.
The University of Regina Rams shocked the nation’s number one football program, the University of Calgary Dinos on Saturday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium, beating them 34-21.
Calgary
Partial ring road opening in Calgary once again disrupted by Indigenous protester
The final section of the southwest ring road will be opening Saturday after more than five years of planning and construction.
Indigenous Albertans walk for justice in honour of their missing and murdered relatives
Members of Indigenous communities across Alberta are walking together this weekend to raise awareness and continue the fight for the justice of their missing and murdered relatives.
Edmonton
'Our staff are tired': Alberta funeral homes see demand rise as fourth wave continues
Some funeral homes in Alberta are seeing an increase in demand during the fourth wave of COVID-19.
COVID-19 in Alberta: 1,630 new cases Friday, ICU numbers remain steady
Alberta reported 1,630 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, as active cases declined slightly to 20,215.
Toronto
Ontario student's push for accessible menstrual products grows into organization now helping thousands
When Isabela Rittinger started advocating for equal access to menstruation products last year, she had no idea what she had started would soon snowball into an organization of over 100 volunteers.
Woman, 2 children found safe following apparent abduction in Brampton; suspect in custody
A woman and her two children were found safe, and a suspect was arrested following an apparent abduction in Brampton on Saturday, Peel police say.
Incident at Canada’s Wonderland investigated, two patients taken to local hospital
Reports of gunshots at Canada’s Wonderland Friday night have been investigated by York Regional Police (YRP) who determined that nothing concerning occurred despite York Paramedics transporting two people to hospital.
Montreal
Quebec adds 640 COVID-19 cases, five deaths
Quebec is reporting 640 more people have contracted COVID-19 and five have died since Friday's update.
Woman in critical condition after possible drunk driving incident in Quebec
A Quebec woman is in critical condition after being involved in what may have been an accident caused by drunk driving.
Ottawa
Three Ottawa neighbourhoods have 90 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated
As of Friday, 89 per cent of Ottawa residents aged 12 and older had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Gee-Gees win the 52nd Panda Game at TD Place
Campbell Fair kicked a 45-yard field goal with one minute left to give the Gee-Gees a 19-17 win over the Carleton Ravens in a Panda Game at TD Place.
Ottawa eyes 15 new photo radar camera locations and COVID-19 cases close two schools: Top five stories in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week
Northern Ontario
Goulais tourist outfitter thriving despite pandemic
Despite repeated shutdowns due to the pandemic, and a slow start to the tourist season, the owners of a tourist outfitter near Sault Ste. Marie say business is booming - and that the pandemic may have actually helped their business.
-
UPDATED | Sudbury police investigating sudden death in Memorial Park
Sudbury police have confirmed they were called to Memorial Park in downtown Sudbury around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning in response to a sudden death.
'A celebration of Powassan farming': Great Pumpkin Tour draws large crowds to area farms
With Thanksgiving and Halloween right around the corner, farms, and general stores in the Powassan area were hosting their customers for tours and a chance to purchase locally grown fresh vegetables.
Atlantic
Nova Scotians getting ready to show immunization records starting Monday
On Monday, Nova Scotia will dive into new waters as proof of vaccine becomes mandatory to eat at a restaurant, go to the movies or the gym.
Lawsuit certified: N.B. psychiatric hospital patients get go-ahead to sue province, health authority
A proposed class action lawsuit against the province of New Brunswick and the Vitalite Health Network over alleged ‘abuse, mistreatment and neglect’ at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton has gotten the green light to proceed to the courts.
Kitchener
One man injured following shooting in Guelph
Police are investigating after one man was shot in Guelph early Saturday morning.
Multi-vehicle crash near Stratford sends several people to hospital, one in life threatening condition
A serious crash involving three vehicles near Stratford has sent multiple people to hospital, one with life threatening injuries.
Cambridge MPP calling on province to allow unvaccinated parents inside sport facilities
Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios is calling on the PC government to scrap its policy to require proof of vaccination for families to watch youth sporting events. She made the announcement Saturday morning.
Vancouver
Some B.C. businesses consider cutting ties with China amid political tension
From the imprisonment of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in China, to Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou being held in Canada, diplomatic ties between the two nations have been strained.
Parents fear some B.C. schools 'won’t exist' under new online learning model
Some B.C. parents fear their children’s online schools may disappear under a new learning model coming next year.
Marine heat waves could wipe out fish stocks, UBC study finds
A new study from the University of British Columbia says extreme temperatures caused by climate change will eliminate hundreds of thousands of tonnes from the world's fishery catch in addition to decreasing fish stocks.
Vancouver Island
Saanich rec centre introduces special swimming hours for women, LGBTQ+
Saanich Parks is introducing unique late-night swimming hours at Gordon Head Recreation Centre this fall, as a way to make users feel safe at the facility.
Blind B.C. dog overcomes adversity through doggy dock diving
Ever since he was a puppy, Gryffin has seemed shy.
Vancouver Island adds 56 new COVID-19 cases in final update of the week
The cases were among 714 new cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.