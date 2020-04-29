WINNIPEG -- Schools are not part of the province’s immediate reopening plan, Premier Brian Pallister announced on Wednesday.

The premier said the large number of children present at a school would make physical distancing measures “all but impossible,” in addition to how late it is in the school year.

“To be quite frank, we’re into May next week here, you’ve got a few weeks to monitor the situation, and then you’re into June, the last month of the school year,” he said.

“For that reason, we’re not entertaining the idea of reopening the schools at this point in time.”

