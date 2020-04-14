WINNIPEG -- Healthcare workers in the province are working hard to keep Manitoban’s safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

But hard work can work up a big appetite, so members of the Chinese community decided to organize free meals for the front lines.

“There are a lot of Asian restaurants in Winnipeg,” said Jennifer Chen, a Chinese Canadian and school trustee for the Winnipeg School Division.

“We want to unite restaurants together to provide meals every evening.”

Chen started an initiative called ‘From our Kitchens to our Heroes.’

“We are providing 50 meals to 50 healthcare workers in one hospital,” Chen said.

She said 10 Asian restaurants have already pledged to provide free meals for two weeks.

Empress of China is one of the restaurants committed to the initiative, they donated 50 meals to the Grace Hospital on Sunday.

Owner Yuki Wai said she wanted healthcare workers to know they’re not alone, even drawing a heart on every meal.

“They’re working really hard to protect Winnipeg people,” Wai said.

“I want to show them we all love them. I gave them a heart.”

On the Grace Hospital Foundation Facebook page, the staff showed their gratitude towards Wai for the food and well wishes.

“Thank you to Yuki for sending us 50 meals for Grace Staff, each with a note of encouragement, everyone absolutely loved it!” said the post.

Restaurants that want to join From our Kitchens to our Heroes can email the group at kitchentohero@gmail.com.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for ‘From our Kitchens to Our Heroes’ so the initiative can continue long-term.