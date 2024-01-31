These Manitoba communities smashed their heat records on Wednesday

Multiple Manitoba communities have smashed temperature records, some dating back to 1941.

Environment Canada released a weather summary on Thursday, showing more than 20 communities across the province recorded new record warm temperatures Wednesday due to a mild Pacific air mass travelling over the province.

The communities that set records include:

Altona: New record of 10.4 C (Old record of 5.0 C set in 1952);

Arnes: New record of 4.2 C (previous record of 3.9 C set in 1993);

Berens River: New record of 4.2 C (previous record of 3.9 C set in 1999);

Carberry: New Record of 4.6 C (previous record of 4.5 C set in 1999);

Carman: New record of 10.1 C (previous record of 6.5 C set in 1993);

Deerwood: New record of 10 C (previous record of 8 set in 1993);

Dominion City: New record of 8.8 C (previous record of 7.8 C set in 1952);

Emerson: New record of 8.8 C (previous record of 7.8 C set in 1952);

Fisher Branch: New record of 7.4 C (previous record of 5 C set in 1993);

Flin Flon: New record of 6.4 C (previous record of 5.5 C set in 1993);

Gimli: New record of 8.4 C (previous record of 4.4 C set in 1952);

Grand Rapids: New record of 6.9 C (previous record of 6.0 C set in 1993);

Gretna: New record of 10.4 C (previous record of 5.0 C set in 1952);

McCreary: New record of 12.1 C (previous record of 9.5 C set in 1993);

Melita: New record of 6.2 C (previous record of 4.8 C set in 2012);

Morden: New record of 11.3 C (previous record of 7.2 C set in 1941);

Oak Point: New record of 3.6 C (previous record of 2.2 C set in 1973);

Pilot Mound: New record of 8.1 C (previous record of 3.5 C set in 2009);

Pine Falls: New record of 9 C (previous record of 6.1 C set in 1952);

Portage la Prairie: New record of 8.9 C (previous record of 6.0 C set in 1993);

Sprague: New record of 9.6 C (previous record of 6.1 C set in 1952);

Steinbach: New record of 5.6 C (previous record of 4.5 C set in 1993);

The Pas: New record of 7.1 C (previous record of 5.6 set in 1993); and

Winkler: New record of 11.3 C (previous record of 7.2 C set in 1941).

In Winnipeg, the airport’s weather station recorded a high of 4.7 degrees Celsius, which falls short of the 1952 record of 5 degrees. However, on Wednesday The Forks reported temperatures as high as 7.8 degrees. That’s higher than the 1952 record, but it will not be counted as a new record. ECCC says for its own record-keeping purposes, it records the airport’s station temperatures.

With files from CTV's Colleen Bready

With files from CTV's Colleen Bready