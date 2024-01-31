WINNIPEG
    • These Manitoba communities smashed their heat records on Wednesday

    A man runs in a t-shirt and shorts Wednesday. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News) A man runs in a t-shirt and shorts Wednesday. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)
    Multiple Manitoba communities have smashed temperature records, some dating back to 1941.

    Environment Canada released a weather summary on Thursday, showing more than 20 communities across the province recorded new record warm temperatures Wednesday due to a mild Pacific air mass travelling over the province.

    The communities that set records include:

    • Altona: New record of 10.4 C (Old record of 5.0 C set in 1952);
    • Arnes: New record of 4.2 C (previous record of 3.9 C set in 1993);
    • Berens River: New record of 4.2 C (previous record of 3.9 C set in 1999);
    • Carberry: New Record of 4.6 C (previous record of 4.5 C set in 1999);
    • Carman: New record of 10.1 C (previous record of 6.5 C set in 1993);
    • Deerwood: New record of 10 C (previous record of 8 set in 1993);
    • Dominion City: New record of 8.8 C (previous record of 7.8 C set in 1952);
    • Emerson: New record of 8.8 C (previous record of 7.8 C set in 1952);
    • Fisher Branch: New record of 7.4 C (previous record of 5 C set in 1993);
    • Flin Flon: New record of 6.4 C (previous record of 5.5 C set in 1993);
    • Gimli: New record of 8.4 C (previous record of 4.4 C set in 1952);
    • Grand Rapids: New record of 6.9 C (previous record of 6.0 C set in 1993);
    • Gretna: New record of 10.4 C (previous record of 5.0 C set in 1952);
    • McCreary: New record of 12.1 C (previous record of 9.5 C set in 1993);
    • Melita: New record of 6.2 C (previous record of 4.8 C set in 2012);
    • Morden: New record of 11.3 C (previous record of 7.2 C set in 1941);
    • Oak Point: New record of 3.6 C (previous record of 2.2 C set in 1973);
    • Pilot Mound: New record of 8.1 C (previous record of 3.5 C set in 2009);
    • Pine Falls: New record of 9 C (previous record of 6.1 C set in 1952);
    • Portage la Prairie: New record of 8.9 C (previous record of 6.0 C set in 1993);
    • Sprague: New record of 9.6 C (previous record of 6.1 C set in 1952);
    • Steinbach: New record of 5.6 C (previous record of 4.5 C set in 1993);
    • The Pas: New record of 7.1 C (previous record of 5.6 set in 1993); and
    • Winkler: New record of 11.3 C (previous record of 7.2 C set in 1941).

    In Winnipeg, the airport’s weather station recorded a high of 4.7 degrees Celsius, which falls short of the 1952 record of 5 degrees. However, on Wednesday The Forks reported temperatures as high as 7.8 degrees. That’s higher than the 1952 record, but it will not be counted as a new record. ECCC says for its own record-keeping purposes, it records the airport’s station temperatures.

     

    With files from CTV's Colleen Bready

     

     

     

