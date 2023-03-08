'They would love to get out of here': Winnipeg Humane Society at capacity, calling for help

The Winnipeg Humane Society is calling on Winnipeggers for help as it is currently at maximum capacity.

The organization said it has seen an increase in sick, injured and stray animals needing assistance, while its surrender waitlist continues to grow.

"With over 91 dogs in care, we're hoping to get many adopted," said Kristina Graham, the director of adoptions at the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS).

In the hopes of enticing people to adopt, WHS is cutting the adoption cost for dogs until Sunday.

"Now is the time. If you can open your home up to a dog, we would really appreciate the help, and they would love to get out of here."

Graham also said they are looking for more people to foster dogs until they find their forever homes.

"Anything that can get the animals out of the shelter."

While Graham said the pandemic has impacted the number of animals at the shelter, she also points to the cost of living as a factor, as well.

"The cost of gas has gone up. Groceries are higher than usual. I think everybody's just really struggling to care for themselves and their pets," she said. "It means we're swamped."

If people aren't able to adopt or foster, Graham said people can donate to their animal food bank, which can help keep animals in their homes with their owners.

Information about adopting, fostering and donating can be found on the WHS’s website.