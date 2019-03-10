It’s a sure sign of spring in Manitoba. Permanent-type fishing huts must be off the ice in the Selkirk area by the end of Sunday to make way for ice-breaking amphibex machines.

The latest provincial flood forecast predicts major flooding along the red river this year.

Sunday amphibex machines had to stop temporarily for maintenance.

Ice about 75 centimeters thick and steel don't work well together.

“Minor cracking on steel, we're going to get that welded,” said Darrell Kupchik North Red Waterway Maintenance executive director.

"We have seen thicker ice in the past, but this is right up there with some of thickest ice we have ever seen. We also have a lot of snow cover on this ice which is making things a little harder, tougher on the equipment,” said Kupchik.

The province's 2019 flood forecast says ice is expected to be thicker than normal, which would increase the risk of ice-jamming.

Based on long-term weather forecasts, latest flood outlook also expects below-normal temperatures in March and April which delays snow melting and brings the risk of spring rains happening at the same time.

Selkirk Mayor Larry Johannson said when it comes to flooding it depends how fast everything melts.

The city is pretty protected, but he worries about the waterfront and seniors blocks.

In his area, Netley Creek scares him the most, where there are half a million dollar homes.

"If the ice can get out to the marsh and lake area we can take all the water the province wants to send down and all the water the south wants to send down here,” said Johannson.

People are still welcome to pop up a tent and fish on the river, but are being reminded to stay away from broken ice.

The North Red Waterway Maintenance said every year it aims to break up 28 kilometers of ice along the Red River and 15 kilometers of that stretch is complete.