'This will take time': Windsor Hotel owner wants more time to see if building can be saved

The owner of the Windsor Hotel is asking the city for more time to see if the building can be repaired.

In March, the province issued a health hazard order and a month later the city filed a boarded building order, calling on the owner to completely secure and board up the building.

On April 17, the owner – Garry 187 Enterprises Ltd. – who is represented by lawyer Frank Bueti, submitted a letter asking for more time to inspect the building.

"The Owner is currently in the process of investigating and doing its due diligence as to whether or not the Building can be repaired and made fit for occupation. This will take time," Bueti said in the letter.

The owner is asking for a deadline of Aug. 31, 2023, to make the assessment and then if it is determined repairs are possible, they could start after that date.

In the letter, it says the owner took possession of the building on Feb. 28, 2023, and determined the hotel was unsafe.

They feel it is "premature" to require a boarded building permit.

"Rather, the Owner's position is that it will obtain such permit if it determines that the Building cannot be repaired."

Near the end of February, the 25 tenants living in the building were given until the end of the month to leave because the property was involved in a sale.

When the notice was given, Main Street Project said it was caught off guard by the decision. Coun. Sherri Rollins said at the time that she was going to bring forward a motion to see how shelter organization could be given more notice when these decisions are made.

The property and development committee will hear the hotel owner's appeal on May 15.

- With files from CTV News' Jeff Keele