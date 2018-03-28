

CTV Winnipeg





One woman is dead and a man sent to hospital after an alleged assault, according to the Thompson RCMP.

On Monday night, Thompson RCMP received a call about an assault.

When they arrived at the residence they found a woman, 51, severely injured. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

A man, 39, was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said Thompson resident Conan Lewis, 21, was arrested and taken into custody. He was charged with second degree murder and is scheduled to appear on March 29, 2018 in Thompson.

Investigators said Lewis and the woman knew each other.

RCMP Thompson Major Crime Services, Winnipeg Major Crime Services and RCMP Forensic Identification Services are investigating.