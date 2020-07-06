WINNIPEG -- Three people from Winnipeg are among four charged after the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) discovered illegal cigarettes during traffic stops east of Dryden, Ont.

On Sunday, officers were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 17 when they stopped two separate vehicles. Further investigation revealed that between both vehicles, 386 cases of illegal cigarettes were on board.

An OPP news release said the value of the goods seized was about $1,600,000.

As a result of the investigation:

Kazi ISLAM, 40 years old of Winnipeg, Manitoba;

Nafis KHAN, 23 years old of Winnipeg, Manitoba;

Sohan SINGH, 27 years old of Brampton, Ontario;

Kabir ZAMAN, 33 years old of Winnipeg, Manitoba,

have each been charged with one count of trafficking in contraband tobacco contrary to section 121.1 of the Criminal Code.

The charges have not been tested in court.

The four accused have been released on an Appearance Notice to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice- Dryden dated for Sept. 14.