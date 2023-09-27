Winnipeg

    • Three games kick off the week for Winnipeg high school football

    A pair of teammates celebrate a touchdown for the Dakota Lancers on Sept. 27, 2023. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News) A pair of teammates celebrate a touchdown for the Dakota Lancers on Sept. 27, 2023. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)

    Week four of high school football in Winnipeg kicked off with a trio of Junior Varsity matchups.

    Winnipeg's Vincent Massey was able to grab the upper hand against Brandon's Vincent Massey with a 41-0 win.

    The Dakota Lancers and Miles Mac Buckeyes exchanged blows, but it was the Lancers who were able to come out on top 42-21.

    Lastly, Oak Park secured the shutout win against St. Paul's 17-0.

    It will be a busy day Thursday as there are another eight games on the schedule, with the first contest starting at 4 p.m.

