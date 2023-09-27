Three games kick off the week for Winnipeg high school football

Week four of high school football in Winnipeg kicked off with a trio of Junior Varsity matchups.

Winnipeg's Vincent Massey was able to grab the upper hand against Brandon's Vincent Massey with a 41-0 win.

The Dakota Lancers and Miles Mac Buckeyes exchanged blows, but it was the Lancers who were able to come out on top 42-21.

Lastly, Oak Park secured the shutout win against St. Paul's 17-0.

It will be a busy day Thursday as there are another eight games on the schedule, with the first contest starting at 4 p.m.