

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





Three people are facing robbery charges after several bottles of liquor were stolen from a Pembina Highway Liquor Mart.

Winnipeg police say the thefts happened Wednesday evening when a woman and two men stole a number of bottles of liquor.

During the theft, one of the suspects allegedly threatened staff by brandishing what police call “an unknown item” before the three left the store.

Police say soon after the robbery, the three were caught a short distance away by members of the Tactical Support Unit.

They say the individual who had threatened staff at the store had to be Tasered by police before being taken into custody.

Charged with robbery are Douglas Joseph Parisien, 30; Neldon Owen, 22; and Crystal Fontaine, 44.

All three were held in custody.