WINNIPEG -- Two curlers for team Northern Ontario were on board a flight that crashed at the Dryden Regional Airport.

Krista McCarville, Ashley Sippala and their coach Rick Lang were on the plane, a Fairchild Swearingen Metroliner, headed to Sioux Lookout, Ont. The plane lost control and left the runway during takeoff.

In a Facebook message to CTV News, McCarville said they are all doing okay, but are shaken up.

The Ontario Provincial Police responded to the incident just before 4:15 p.m., along with fire and emergency crews.

Eight people – six passengers and two crew members -- were on board. Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries,

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and the Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

The curlers competed for Northern Ontario at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts last week in Moose Jaw, Sask.