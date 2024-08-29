Thunderstorms to bring hail, heavy rain to southern Manitoba

Southern Manitoba is set to receive strong winds, heavy rain and large hail as thunderstorms sweep across the region on Thursday morning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued severe thunderstorm watches for several communities, including Winnipeg.

It says an approaching low pressure system over southern Saskatchewan has triggered scattered thunderstorms, noting that some of these storms may reach “severe thresholds.”

The weather agency adds the threat of severe thunderstorms could expand eastward on Thursday morning.

Manitobans are being warned that fast-moving water can sweep a vehicle away, while large hail can damage property and cause injury.

ECCC is reminding residents that severe thunderstorms can lead to tornadoes and heavy downpours can cause flash floods. It adds that lightning kills and injures people every year, so when you hear thunder, you should go inside.