

CTV News Winnipeg





Manitobans have until Thursday, Aug. 22, to update their voter information or register to vote in advance of the provincial election.

Elections Manitoba said those who did not receive a voter information card, or who received a card with the wrong information, should contact their returning office by 8 p.m. to register or update their information.

You can also complete the process online.

Even if someone is not registered, they can still vote by showing ID and taking an oath at the voting station, either during advance voting or on election day.

Manitobans will go to the polls on Sept.10.

Advance voting is open between Aug. 29 and Sept. 5.