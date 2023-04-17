Tickets sell out for first Whiteout Street Party
Tickets for the first Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party sold out within less than an hour of going on sale.
Just before 10:50 a.m. on Monday, the Winnipeg Jets tweeted that tickets are sold out for Saturday’s Whiteout Street Party after going on sale at 10 a.m. Tickets remain available for the street party on April 24.
On Friday, True North Sports and Entertainment and Economic Development Winnipeg announced this year’s events, which will take place on Donald Street between Portage Avenue and Graham Avenue.
The Whiteout Street Parties will offer food trucks, snacks, Jets merchandise, and two giant screens for fans to watch the game. Each party will host 5,000 people and will begin two hours before puck drop.
Fans will also be able to attend a separate, ticketed event at True North Square called ‘Party in the Plaza.’ This party will begin four hours before puck drop and will feature an outdoor screen, live entertainment, and food and drinks from Hargrave Street Market vendors.
Tickets for both these events went on sale on Monday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.
Tickets to the Whiteout Street Parties cost $10, with $5 going back to the community through the United Way Winnipeg. Tickets for the Party in the Plaza cost $20.
The Whiteout Street Parties will take place before and during first-round home games.
The Winnipeg Jets are set to face the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The first home playoff game is Saturday at 3 p.m.
