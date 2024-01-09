Toboggan hill in Winnipeg park raises issues at city hall

Families hoping for a smoother toboggan ride on a community sledding hill may be out of luck this winter.

Residents around Scurfield Park raised concerns about a new pathway cutting through a 40-year-old sledding hill. When the pathway is plowed in the winter, it leaves windrows.

"Very distressing when the snow plow comes by and leaves windrows, kids can't sled," said Waverley West Coun. Janice Lukes, the chair of the Public Works Committee and the councillor for the area.

A report to the committee said there are alternative pathways in the park that don't cut through the sledding hill. It recommends the city stop clearing the snow from this path through the sledding hill during the winter months.

It's a request the Public Service took issue with.

Jim Berezowsky, the director of public works, said while the pathway has always existed in the park, it was recently renewed. As a result, the pathway now receives snow clearing.

He said the problem is the fact that the sledding hill leads onto a retention pond.

The sledding hill in Scurfield Park where a renewed pathway (marked in red) leaves windrows after snow clearing, causing problems for children sledding. (Source: Standing Policy Committee on Public Works)

"Because this is in front of us, we are publicly stating – stop plow so people can slide onto a retention pond when we have all kinds of information on our City of Winnipeg website that says stay off," Berezowsky said.

"Well, you were encouraging it for 40 years by not plowing the sidewalk," Lukes responded.

"I have residents of 40 years who have been sliding here and their kids have been sliding here and now they can't slide here?"

Berezowsky told the committee the public service was not servicing the walkway for those 40 years. He said now that it is being serviced, the public service cannot support a request to stop plowing as it could encourage people to sled onto the retention pond.

"I'm of the view that there is a liability," Coun. Russ Wyatt said about the situation.

"There is more liability walking on a sidewalk on Portage Avenue," Lukes responded.

Despite the debate, the matter is being moved to a different committee for community services for further discussion. Lukes said the matter likely won't be heard until the spring.