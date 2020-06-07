WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada is issuing several severe weather watches and warnings, including a tornado watch for parts of southern Manitoba.

As of 6:25 p.m. Sunday, the weather service has issued these weather alerts:

TORNADO WATCH:

Mun. of Rhineland incl. Altona Plum Coulee and Gretna

R.M. of Montcalm incl. St. Jean Baptiste

R.M. of Morris incl. Rosenort and Aubigny

R.M. of Roland incl. Jordan and Myrtle

R.M. of Stanley incl. Winkler and Morden

R.M. of Thompson incl. Miami Rosebank and Deerwood

Mun. of Emerson-Franklin incl. Roseau River

R.M. of De Salaberry incl. St-Pierre-Jolys and St. Malo

R.M. of Hanover incl. Steinbach Niverville and Grunthal

R.M. of La Broquerie incl. Marchand

R.M. of Ritchot incl. St. Adolphe and Ste. Agathe

R.M. of Ste. Anne incl. Richer

R.M. of Stuartburn incl. Zhoda Vita and Sundown

R.M. of Tache incl. Lorette Ste-Geneviève and Landmark

THUNDER STORM WARNING

Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita - Richer

Sprague - Northwest Angle Provincial Forest

THUNDERSTORM WATCH

Bissett - Victoria Beach - Nopiming Prov. Park - Pine Falls

Brandon - Neepawa - Carberry - Treherne

City of Winnipeg

Dugald - Beausejour - Grand Beach

Minnedosa - Riding Mountain National Park

Morden - Winkler - Altona - Morris

Portage la Prairie - Headingley - Brunkild - Carman

Selkirk - Gimli - Stonewall - Woodlands

Ste. Rose - McCreary - Alonsa - Gladstone

A tornado watch means conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes.

In addition to tornadoes, these thunderstorms have the potential to produce hail to the size of baseballs and wind gusts in excess of 120 km/h.

Environment Canada said the tornado threat will diminish late this evening and that it is a dangerous situation.

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, Environment Canada says to follow these steps:

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Much of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, is under a severe thunderstorm watch as well.