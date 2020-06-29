WINNIPEG -- Southwest Manitoba was hit with a severe storm on Sunday night, leaving damage, flooding, and a tornado in its wake.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the following rainfall totals for the past 24 hours:

Brandon City: up to 140 mm;

Brandon to Minnedosa (rural areas): up to 150 mm in some areas;

Rivers: 135 mm;

Newdale: 112 mm; and

Alonsa: 120 mm.

Some areas in the region saw much less rainfall – under 50 mm -- which ECCC said is not unusual for thunderstorms.

Source: Facebook/Tracey M Hales

ECCC confirmed that a rain-wrapped tornado briefly touched down near Rapid City. It added there were snapped trees and property damage in the area. It is continuing to investigate.

HIGHWAY CLOSURES

The storm has also forced the following highway closures:

Highway 25 from Highway 10 to the town of Rivers;

A section of Highway 16A, between the junction of Highway 16 and 10;

Highway 10 from Highway 1 to Highway 25;

Highway 10 from Minnedosa to Highway 45;

Highway 24 from Rapid City to Highway 250; and

Highway 1 at the eastbound lanes at Highway 10 in Brandon;

Highway 19 from Highway 10 to the entrance gate of Riding Mountain National Park.

Highway 270, three kilometres south of Rapid City. Rotating wall cloud #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/6LqIVpnNGd — Cory Penner (@PennerCory) June 28, 2020

POWER OUTAGES

According to Manitoba Hydro, about 4,000 customers are without power because of the storm, but flooding delayed restoration.

The Crown corporation is currently working to fix a transmission line in order to power four substations.

Hydro expects power to be restored to most customers by midday on Monday, though customers in rural areas won’t have their power back until the evening.

It intends to have power back to everyone by the end of the day.

Several Manitobans have taken to social media to post about the impact of the storm:

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen and Stephanie Tsicos.