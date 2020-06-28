WINNIPEG -- A severe storm ripped through southwestern Manitoba Sunday evening, causing flooding and damage in and around the Brandon area.

Around 4 p.m. a tornado warning was issued in the Minnedosa area, however the warning ended shortly after.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said it’s too early to say whether a tornado touched down in the area. Meteorologist Sara Hoffman told CTV News Environment Canada received reports of damage near Rapid City.

Hoffman said conditions were favourable for producing a tornado, but couldn’t say yet whether one had occurred. She said Environment Canada will have to comb through data and damage in order to make that determination.

Early Sunday night, Hoffman said a line of thunderstorms stopped in the Brandon area, which dumped significant amounts of rain across the region. In about two hours’ time, Brandon received 100 millimetres of rain, which caused localized flooding in some areas.



As of 10:30 p.m. several areas remained under severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.

The Brandon Police Service was asking drivers to avoid unnecessary travel Sunday night. It said dozens of vehicles were stranded throughout the city in several feet of water.

Highway 1A at Kemnay, just west of Brandon, closed around 8:30 p.m. due to a washout and flooding. Highway 270 just south of Rapid City also closed around the same time. The province said the road remains open for local traffic only.

FLOOD WATCH AND HIGH WATER ADVISORY ISSUED

On Sunday afternoon, Manitoba Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre issued a flood watch and high water advisory for the southwestern, western, and central regions of the province.

It said a weather system may bring 75 to 100 millimetres of rain in these areas in the next three to four days. The Brandon and Virden areas could see upwards of 175 millimetres of rain during this time.

The province said there is the potential for overland flooding in low-lying areas, and small streams and creeks due to the forecasted rain. Most of the major rivers, including the Assiniboine and Souris rivers, are expected to remain within their banks.

Property owners are advised to take precautions, as the province said water levels could rise significantly very quickly.



