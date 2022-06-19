Tornado watch issued in parts of western Manitoba

Tornado watches have been issued in parts of western Manitoba as severe thunderstorms are set to cross the provincial border Sunday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the tornado watches Sunday afternoon.

"Severe thunderstorms are forecast to form in an unstable airmass centered over the Saskatchewan/Manitoba border this afternoon, some of which have the potential to produce tornadoes," ECCC said in the tornado watch.

"Strong gusty winds, heavy rain, and large hail will also accompany any severe thunderstorms that form. This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation."

The following areas fall under the tornado watch:

Dauphin - Russell - Roblin – Winnipegosis

Melita - Boissevain - Turtle Mountain Provincial Park

Minnedosa - Riding Mountain National Park

Swan River - Duck Mountain - Porcupine Provincial Forest

Virden – Souris

ECCC said Manitobans in these areas should be prepared for severe weather and take cover if any threatening weather arrives.

It said in the event of a tornado or tornado warning, people in the area should go indoors to a room on the lowest floor away from outside walls or windows. They should get out of any temporary or free-standing shelters such as mobile homes, vehicles, tents or trailers.

"As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris," ECCC said in the watch.