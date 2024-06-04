Tornado watches, severe thunderstorm warnings end in northwestern Ontario

Tornado watches and severe thunderstorm warnings have ended in northwestern Ontario.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) followed a severe thunderstorm through the Dryden area Tuesday. Areas affected included Moose Lake, St. Clair Lake, Ord Lake, Amesdale and Thaddeus Lake. Another thunderstorm has been reported near Loonhaunt Lake.

The storm brought a risk of wind gusts between 90 and 100 kilometres per hour, heavy downpours, and nickel size hail.

A tornado warning was briefly in effect for Sioux Narrows, Nestor Falls, and Morson, but was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning. Dryden Kenora and Fort Frances were also under tornado watches.

As of Tuesday evening, all warnings and watches for the area ended.