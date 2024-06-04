WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Tornado watches, severe thunderstorm warnings end in northwestern Ontario

    A tornado warning was issued for part of northwestern Ontario A tornado warning was issued for part of northwestern Ontario
    Share

    Tornado watches and severe thunderstorm warnings have ended in northwestern Ontario.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) followed a severe thunderstorm through the Dryden area Tuesday. Areas affected included Moose Lake, St. Clair Lake, Ord Lake, Amesdale and Thaddeus Lake. Another thunderstorm has been reported near Loonhaunt Lake.

    The storm brought a risk of wind gusts between 90 and 100 kilometres per hour, heavy downpours, and nickel size hail.

    A tornado warning was briefly in effect for Sioux Narrows, Nestor Falls, and Morson, but was  downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning. Dryden Kenora and Fort Frances were also under tornado watches. 

    As of Tuesday evening, all warnings and watches for the area ended.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News