

CTV News Winnipeg





Manitobans can now get a sneak peek at a Hollywood film shot in the province’s Interlake region.

The trailer for ‘The Parts You Lose” was released on Tuesday. The movie stars Aaron Paul from “Breaking Bad” and was filmed in Argyle, Man., in late 2017.

Paul plays a fugitive who forms an unlikely bond with a deaf child when he takes refuge in an abandoned barn.

Teachers and students from the Manitoba School for the Deaf played parts in the film as well.

“The Parts You Lose” come out in theatres on Oct.4.