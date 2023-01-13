Transcona apartment complex fire leaves one person in unstable condition

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a Transcona apartment complex fire that sent one person to hospital in unstable condition late Friday afternoon and forced some residents to look for other accommodations.

In a media release Friday night, a spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to Sheldon Manor Apartments in the 100-block of Kildare Avenue East at 5:11 p.m.

When crews arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the building. They fought the fire from inside the building and the flames were declared under control at 5:42 p.m.

The spokesperson said firefighters found one person inside the suite where the fire started and removed them from the building. That person was treated on the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital in unstable condition.

The building was evacuated as a precaution and no other injuries were reported.

Fire damage was contained to the suite where the fire started but several other suites were damaged by smoke and the water used to put out the fire.

The city’s emergency social services team was sent to help displaced residents find a temporary place to stay.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Friday night and no damage estimate was available.

A number of police vehicles were also on the scene. A police spokesperson told CTV News Friday night police are investigating but declined to provide more information, saying an investigation was still taking place.