Transcona apartment complex fire leaves one person in unstable condition

Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a Transcona apartment complex fire that sent one person to hospital in unstable condition late Friday afternoon and forced some residents to look for other accommodations. Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a Transcona apartment complex fire that sent one person to hospital in unstable condition late Friday afternoon and forced some residents to look for other accommodations.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?

Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island