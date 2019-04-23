

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP has charged three men with first degree murder following the death of an inmate at Stony Mountain Institution.

Police say on April 22 around 9 p.m. officers received a report of an unresponsive man and discovered a 42-year-old inmate with life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to hospital where he died.

Kevin Curtis Edwards, 29, and Peter Fisher, 27, were arrested and charged on April 24. Aaron Michael Ducharme, 30, was arrested and charged on April 26.

The investigation continues.