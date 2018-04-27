

CTV Winnipeg





A single-vehicle crash tied up traffic on a highway north of Winnipeg Friday morning.

RCMP said the rollover on Highway 59 just north of Scanterbury, Man. was reported around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said a semi-trailer hauling a load of lumber lost control, and overturned, which spilled its load onto the highway.

The driver was not injured in the crash.