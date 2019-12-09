WINNIPEG -- A number of trucks and a trailer were captured on video falling through the ice on Lake Winnipeg on Sunday.

Justin Ponto posted a video of the incident, which happened about an hour northeast of Winnipeg on Balsam Bay, to Facebook.

The images show people rushing over to help as several trucks and a trailer sit partly submerged in the icy waters.

Following the ice-breaking incident, the R.M. of St. Clements put a plea out on its Facebook page for people to stay off the ice at Balsam Bay.

“We are asking citizens to stay off the ice at Balsam Bay! There has been numerous vehicles that have got stuck on the ice and the East Beaches Fire and Rescue are attempting to get them off the ice safely but it's become problematic with other's still driving onto to lake. Please stay away from the area,” said the community via Facebook.

According to RCMP no injuries were reported.