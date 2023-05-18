Two charged in investigation into 'significant stolen vehicle trafficking operation': Sainte-Anne Police

An investigation into the trafficking of stolen vehicles involving multiple law enforcement agencies has resulted in two people being charged.

Sainte-Anne Police Service announced Thursday a 33-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were both charged with multiple offences following an investigation that started in February.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s commercial stolen auto unit, along with Manitoba Public Insurance investigators, were involved in the investigation.

“The collective efforts of these agencies have undoubtedly contributed to disrupting a significant stolen vehicle trafficking operation, further protecting the community and its residents,” Sainte-Anne Police Service wrote in a news release.

The two suspects were charged with theft of a motor vehicle, fraud, possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking in property obtained by crime.

The 33-year-old man remains in custody, while the 22-year-old woman received a release order ahead of a court appearance.