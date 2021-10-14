Two deaths, 107 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Thursday

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba health officials announced two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.

The deaths include a man in his 40s in the Southern Health Region linked to an unspecified variant and a woman in her 50s from the Northern Health Region also connected to an unspecified variant.

This brings the COVID-19 death toll to 1,226.

The province also recorded 107 new cases of the virus. Of the new cases, 60 were among those who are not vaccinated, eight have one dose and 39 are fully vaccinated.

Northern Health recorded 45 cases, 24 were not fully vaccinated;

Southern Health had 23 cases, 21 not fully vaccinated;

Winnipeg recorded 21 cases, 13 not fully vaccinated,

The Prairie Mountain Health Region had 10 cases with six of them not fully vaccinated; and

Eight cases came from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, five were not fully vaccinated.

The five-day test positivity rate is 3.8 per cent in Manitoba and 1.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

The province removed seven previously announced cases due to a data correction. There have been 61,900 cases since March 2020, and Manitoba has 962 active cases.

In hospitals, there are 93 Manitobans who require care due to COVID-19; Fifty-nine of which are still infectious. There are also 17 people in ICU, 12 with active COVID.

Of the active hospital cases, 39 people have not been vaccinated, eight have been partially vaccinated, and 12 have received both doses of the vaccine.

In ICU, nine patients are unvaccinated, one person is partially vaccinated and two are fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, 2,573 tests were completed, bringing the total to 1,042,375 since February 2020.