WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced two new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Manitoba on Wednesday.

The deaths are a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s, both from Winnipeg.

This brings the death toll to 37.

Officials also announced 146 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 2,925 since early March.

Of the new cases, 39 were identified on Monday and 107 happened on Tuesday.

There are now 1,374 active cases throughout Manitoba.

Winnipeg had the majority of the new cases with 114, the Southern Health Region had 17 cases, nine were identified in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, four in the Northern Health Region, and two in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

There are 27 people in hospital, three of which are in intensive care, and 1,514 people have recovered.

On Tuesday, 2,200 tests were completed, bringing the total to 215,861 since early February.

COVID-19 EXPOSURE ON FLIGHT

Officials are warning people about a potential exposure to COVID-19 on a flight at the beginning of October.

The flight happened on Oct. 2 and went from Edmonton to Winnipeg. It was West Jet flight WS204 and the affected rows are one to five.

Anyone in those rows is advised to self-isolate for 14 days and people on the flight but not in the rows are asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

ACTIVE CASES IN MANITOBA

The Winnipeg Health Region continues to have the most active cases in Manitoba with around 1,200.

Downtown Winnipeg is the hardest hit section with 247 cases, followed by the River East area at 191.

Assiniboine South has the least cases in the city at 39.

The Interlake-Eastern Health Region is the only other area where cases have hit triple digits, as it now sits at 104.

The Northern Health Region has the least amount of cases at 21.