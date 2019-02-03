

Two young children were rushed to hospital after eating an edible cannabis chocolate bar on Saturday, say Brandon Police.

A 2-year-old and a 5-year-old were being monitored in the emergency department as of Sunday, officers say.

A post from the Brandon Police Twitter account read "This afternoon, members were called to assist BFES ambulance with a 5 year-old & 2 y.o. who ate an edible cannabis chocolate bar. Easy to see why a child would think this is a regular chocolate bar. This is not for children, so please keep it safely stored!!"

No charges are being pursued, but police say Child and Family Services will follow up with the family.

“Sometimes it’s not because of a lack of diligence to the parents. It’s just kids. We just need to be a little more vigilant,” said Staff Sgt. Brian Partridge.

“It (cannabis) needs to be stored in such a manner that children can’t access it. Similar to what you would do with alcohol.”

He says is this is the first call like this they have received.