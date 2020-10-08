WINNIPEG -- Health officials have announced two possible exposure incidents of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The first happened on Oct. 4 at Edge Lounge and Night Club in Steinbach.

It is located inside the Frantz Motor Inn at 1000 Main St. and it happened between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The other exposure incident happened at the Riding Mountain Village Canada Post Outlet in the No. 5 Store at 21 PTH 5.

It happened on Sept. 28 until Oct. 2 and also on Oct. 5 and 6, between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

If anyone was at either of these locations at the date and time of the exposure events, they are told to self-monitor for symptoms, and if symptoms develop, officials advise that they should self-isolate and seek testing.