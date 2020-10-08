Advertisement
Two Manitoba businesses sites of possible COVID-19 exposure: health officials
Published Thursday, October 8, 2020 11:55AM CST Last Updated Thursday, October 8, 2020 11:57AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Health officials have announced two possible exposure incidents of COVID-19 in Manitoba.
The first happened on Oct. 4 at Edge Lounge and Night Club in Steinbach.
It is located inside the Frantz Motor Inn at 1000 Main St. and it happened between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The other exposure incident happened at the Riding Mountain Village Canada Post Outlet in the No. 5 Store at 21 PTH 5.
It happened on Sept. 28 until Oct. 2 and also on Oct. 5 and 6, between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
If anyone was at either of these locations at the date and time of the exposure events, they are told to self-monitor for symptoms, and if symptoms develop, officials advise that they should self-isolate and seek testing.