Two cases of the measles have been reported in Manitoba’s Interlake Eastern Regional Health Authority area, the province announced on Monday.

The first case is a baby under the age of one, who is believed to have contracted it while out of the country. The second is with someone who came in close contact with the baby. They are both recovering at home.

According to a Manitoba government news release, everyone who has come in contact with these two people has been identified and will be contacted by public health officials. If necessary, they will be given an immunization and told to limit their contact with other people.

A person who has been infected with the measles can spread it from four days before the rash shows up to four days after.

Those infected tend to experience early symptoms, which include fever, runny nose, drowsiness, irritability, red eyes and small white spots on the inside of the mouth or throat, seven to 10 days after they are exposed to the virus. Then several days after these early symptoms, they will develop a red blotchy rash on their face and body.

Complications of measles include ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia and encephalitis. The virus is worse in babies and young kids and can be deadly.

The province said the only way a person can protect themselves against the measles is through immunization.