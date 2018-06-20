

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service have arrested two men for an armed robbery on Monday near Stella Avenue and McGregor Street.

The robbery happened around 9:50 p.m. when three men, one armed with a sawed-off shotgun approached a stopped vehicle. The victim, a 28-year-old male had a gun pointed at him, and was forced out of his car and robbed of his personal items.

The three men fled the scene with the vehicle.

Police found the stolen vehicle a couple hours later parked in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue with just one man inside it. He was arrested, placed under arrest, and found with a can of bear spray on him.

The second man was found around 11:20 a.m. when he was in a dispute with a taxi driver in the 700 block of Flora Avenue. Officers tried to step in and the man attempted to flee, but tripped and fell as his loaded sawed-off shotgun fell down his pant leg.

He was arrested and taken into custody. Police found a .22 calibre rifle and multiple items stolen from the victim of the vehicle robbery.

Police have charged Caleb Joshua Johnston, a 29-year-old man from Winnipeg with:

Armed Robbery Using a Firearm

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possess Weapon

Fail To Comply with Recognizance

Possession of a Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Probation Order

The second man, 25-year old Brandon Lee McKay is charged with:

Armed Robbery using a Restricted Firearm or Prohibited Firearm

Pointing a Firearm

Possession of a Weapon X 2

Carrying Concealed Weapon, Prohibited Device, or Ammunition X 2

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized X 2

Transports Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition in a Careless Manner X 2

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle X 2

Fail to Comply with Recognizance X 4

Fail to Comply with Probation Order X 3

Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786- 8477.