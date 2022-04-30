Two men in hospital following crash between train and car

Winnipeg police provided an update to a crash Friday involving a train and car.

The incident happened in the area of Bairdmore Boulevard near De Vos Road around 5:45 p.m.

Police said a car was hit by a train at the railway crossing.

There were two people in the car, both men, and they were taken to hospital in stable condition.

A witness at the scene told CTV News that the car was pushed a few hundred metres down the track.

Roads were closed in the area at the time of the crash and CTV News has reached out to the city for more details.