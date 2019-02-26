

Two men are set to be sentenced today for the death of Winnipeg’s Trenten Jeffery Balonyk.

Luke Blair Moar and Ryan Ralph Flett pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the 2017 incident.

Police were called to a home in the 600 block of Sherbrook Street at around 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2017 to check on a person’s wellbeing.

Officers said Balonyk was found seriously assaulted and died of his injuries sometime later.