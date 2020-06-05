WINNIPEG -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba since March hit 300 on Friday, as health officials announced two new cases.

During the COVID-19 news conference, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said one of the new cases is a truck driver that travelled outside the province. The other new case is a close household contact.

"We know that these two cases are linked directly or indirectly to travel outside the province," Roussin said.

He said Manitoba's number of cases remain favourable as the province continues with the second phase of reopening.

He said there are currently nine active cases of the virus, and 284 people have recovered. There are currently no people hospitalized due to the virus.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Manitoba remains at seven.

On Thursday, 671 lab tests were performed, bringing the total number of tests performed in the province since early February to 47,372.

Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer for Shared Health, said the province's hotel isolation program has accepted one person into the program within the past week. She said currently 13 people are isolating at the hotel. Since its launch, 31 people have been accepted into the program.

The province's isolation shelter for those experiencing homelessness has had 117 people accepted into the program since it launched on April 10. Siragusa said 10 people have been accepted into the program in the past week, and seven people are currently isolating at the shelter.

The province also announced that, due to low patient volume, certain community testing sites will be closed on Sundays. These include the sites in Brandon, Portage la Prairie, Steinbach and Winkler, as well as the Thunderbird House in Winnipeg.