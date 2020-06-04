WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg-based body rub parlour has been fined for breaking public health orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Manitoba government, Diamonds Massage, located on Sargent Avenue, was ticketed $486 for not complying with the measures issued by the chief public health officer. The business was closed on June 3.

Diamonds Massage is one of several Manitoba businesses that has been fined over the last few months for breaking public health restrictions, including: Westwood Inn, Ramallah Café After Hours, Pony Corral, Arabesque Hookah Café & Lounge, Daughter on Call, Joey’s Only Seafood Restaurant, Executive Bath, Sung’s Restaurant, Beauty Infinity, Thi Bui, JT’s Club, California Nails and Ruby Nail Bar.

The province can issue fines of $486 for individuals and $2,542 for corporations for defying health orders.