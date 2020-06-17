WINNIPEG -- As Manitoba prepares to release its plan for the third phase of reopening, health officials have announced two new cases of the COVID-19 virus.

Manitoba health officials announced the new cases in a news release Wednesday afternoon, as well as one new recovery. This brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba to six.

So far, 293 people have recovered from the virus. There are 306 total lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in the province since the first case was reported in March.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seven.

There were 575 lab tests performed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 55,097.

