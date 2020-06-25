WINNIPEG -- Two people have been arrested after RCMP responded to a shots-fired call on Wednesday night.

At 11:55 p.m. officers from Headingley and Stonewall RCMP were called to a property on Ferry Road in the Rural Municipality of Cartier after receiving reports that a gun was fired.

The caller told RCMP that they believed the homeowner was having a party with a small group of people.

RCMP said when officers arrived they spoke to the homeowner who denied firing the weapon.

Officers then found three casings on the ground. A 29-year-old man was placed under arrest for careless use of a firearm and when he was searched officers found another round on the man.

A 31-year-old woman was also arrested at the scene.

Both were later released on conditions for court scheduled in Winnipeg on Sept. 2. The charges have not been proven in court.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.