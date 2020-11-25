WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have taken two people into custody following reports of gunshots in the city’s North End on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the reported gunshots in the 600 block of Dufferin Avenue at around 7:40 a.m.

After safely resolving the situation, officers took two people from a home in the area into custody.

One school was briefly placed into a hold and secure out of precaution, and roads in the area were temporarily closed.