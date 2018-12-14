

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP have charged two teenagers with second degree murder after a 15-year-old girl from Opaskwayak Cree Nation was found dead on Dec. 14.

“It is our hope that these arrests and charges provide the victim's family, friends, as well as the community, some comfort," said Supt. Michael Koppang, the officer in charge of major crime services for the Manitoba RCMP, in a news release.

“Under these tragic circumstances over the past week, our homicide investigators were in the community, working hard with local RCMP officers to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Dylan Caribou, 19, and a 15-year-old girl, who are both from Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, were charged on Thursday.

Police say they believe the victim knew the suspects, who are in custody and scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 24 in The Pas, Man.

On Dec. 14, the Mounties said they found the 15-year-old’s body on Bignell Avenue, near the Hudbay Rail Station in The Pas.

The RCMP currently aren’t look for any other suspects.